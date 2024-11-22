Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 762 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.
Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
