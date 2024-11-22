Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $494.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $307.09 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

