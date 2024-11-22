Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 341 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.61.

In related news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This trade represents a 72.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,935 shares of company stock valued at $26,305,169. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG opened at $550.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.50 and a 1-year high of $551.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

