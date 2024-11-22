Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Oxford Industries worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,007.56. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $76.25 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.25%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

