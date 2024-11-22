Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,125 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2,221.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,983 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 80.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

