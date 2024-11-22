Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 963 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after buying an additional 3,774,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 826,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

