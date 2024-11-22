Morgan Stanley Cuts Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $44.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Exelon by 56.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 33.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelon by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,249,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

