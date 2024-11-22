Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock Price

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $3.55 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 407.29% from the company’s previous close.
IVVD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Invivyd Stock Performance
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invivyd by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 474,301 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Invivyd by 21.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 77,603 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.
