My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $976,499.14 and approximately $15,255.65 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,895,343 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

