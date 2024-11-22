Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.41. 35,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 69,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures laser communication products for aerospace-based communication networks for government and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Air and Space segments. The company's laser communication technology provides long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless space, airborne, and terrestrial applications.

