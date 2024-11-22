Napster Group (LON:MVR) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Napster Group PLC (LON:MVR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 6,387,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 8,275,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).
Napster Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.05. The stock has a market cap of £76.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.
About Napster Group
MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.
