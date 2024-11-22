Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,511 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of UEC stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The trade was a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

