Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,669 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of LSI Industries worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYTS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $603.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

