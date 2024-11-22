Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 32,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,537,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 75,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.99%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

