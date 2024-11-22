Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Bensler LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2,672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 188,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 181,853 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1,289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,491,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,168,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $7,051,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $104.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

