Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 11,435 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 146.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4,150.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

NYSE:HBB opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $262.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.94. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $31.78.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $156.67 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.