Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.43. 5,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 9,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.
Nedbank Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.
About Nedbank Group
Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.
