NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) General Counsel Sells $79,488.00 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $79,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,301.44. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEO opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $57,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

