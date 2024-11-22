Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Christopher C. Swenson Sells 35,000 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,768,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,627.52. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nerdy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,295. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $253.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

