NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 765,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 867,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NextNav from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Neil S. Subin bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,176.09. The trade was a 5.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in NextNav by 25.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextNav by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 887,075 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in NextNav by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NextNav by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextNav by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

