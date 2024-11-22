Northland Power Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Northland Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $18.98.
About Northland Power
