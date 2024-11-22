Northland Power Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

Get Northland Power alerts:

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.