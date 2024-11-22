Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.68 and traded as low as $14.62. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 77,183 shares traded.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.