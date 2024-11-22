Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.68 and traded as low as $14.62. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 77,183 shares traded.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
