Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 85,626 First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,000. Nwam LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after buying an additional 343,844 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 432.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1,091.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR opened at $84.25 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

