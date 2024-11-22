Nwam LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

