Nwam LLC Takes $8.97 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,245,000 after buying an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after buying an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 456,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,886,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

