Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.96 and traded as high as $69.31. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 10,140 shares.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $514.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

In related news, VP Laura G. Scheland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $173,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,601.80. The trade was a 14.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Further Reading

