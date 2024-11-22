Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,373,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 5,436,646 shares.The stock last traded at $20.67 and had previously closed at $21.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKLO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Oklo in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

