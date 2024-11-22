Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stake Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.18% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 58.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This represents a 57.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,470. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $91.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

