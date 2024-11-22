Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,709 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 164.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Inari Medical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $3,069,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,643,080.28. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $135,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,348. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,000 shares of company stock worth $8,990,990. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.