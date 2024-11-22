Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,332 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 93,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,335,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 40.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $118.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.48 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

