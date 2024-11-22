Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 6,172 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,172 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,427 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $827,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,185 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 228,988 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LPX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX opened at $114.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $117.59.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

