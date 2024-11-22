Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,902 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Crocs were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 8,437.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 180,555 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 142,944 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,598,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,483,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crocs by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,322,000 after buying an additional 89,610 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.14.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $101.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

