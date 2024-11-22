Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Insider Joseph A. Ruhl Sells 910 Shares

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph A. Ruhl sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $52,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,296. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of OBT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,314. The company has a market capitalization of $337.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.86). Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Orange County Bancorp from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
