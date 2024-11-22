Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,609,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.8% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 122.7% during the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
V opened at $310.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.08. The firm has a market cap of $565.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.61 and a fifty-two week high of $312.44.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
