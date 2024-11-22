Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 426,358 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,358 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 3.30% of Buckle worth $73,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter worth about $4,753,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Buckle by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $854,526.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,904,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,564,077.24. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,029.50. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,931 shares of company stock worth $6,080,458 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BKE opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKE

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.