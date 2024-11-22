Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,811 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $702.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $645.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.49 and a fifty-two week high of $711.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.40.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

