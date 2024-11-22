PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Reduced by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1,036.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $87.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.