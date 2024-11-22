PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 100,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $3,128,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,532,498 shares in the company, valued at $829,936,537.44. The trade was a 0.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, November 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $2,411,450.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $4,299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $2,368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,161,361.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 55,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $1,237,200.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $8,445,550.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $7,945,000.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 134,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -42.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 1,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.