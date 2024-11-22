Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,284 shares in the company, valued at $17,692,201.12. The trade was a 0.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jon E. Bortz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $235,070.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 738,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,875,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,841,000 after buying an additional 759,964 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 541,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,418,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after buying an additional 130,265 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 71,920 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

