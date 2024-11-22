Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

MD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,960. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,808 shares of company stock valued at $751,277. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.