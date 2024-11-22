Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells $1,413,381.96 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 186,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,413,381.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,468.86. The trade was a 45.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 8.4 %

PTON opened at $9.06 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 392,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,397 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.