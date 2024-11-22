PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CAO Gregory L. Hendry Sells 3,032 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $309,536.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,403.60. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $105.14. 12,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,045. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $119.13. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.62). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $411.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFSI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

