Peter Dominic Montano Sells 4,211 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 4,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$16,422.90.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cormark lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.