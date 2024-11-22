Peter Dominic Montano Sells 4,211 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 4,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$16,422.90.
Shares of BTO opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.41%.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
