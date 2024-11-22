Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.