Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Rating Increased to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.50 target price on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLL. Roth Capital cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $31.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,854 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $71,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.