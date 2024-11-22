PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $5.00. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 524,543 shares.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 243,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 837,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 111,298 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 769,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 201,196 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

