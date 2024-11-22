PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $5.00. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 524,543 shares.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
