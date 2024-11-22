PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.23 and last traded at $95.13. 19,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 46,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.10.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDUR. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

