Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Sells $14,100.00 in Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Francis Kenny sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $14,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,507 shares in the company, valued at $446,829. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $276.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.67. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.17. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 533.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Plumas Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

