POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Craig Hallum

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on POET. Northland Securities started coverage on POET Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POET
POET Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.