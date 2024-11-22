POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Craig Hallum

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on POET. Northland Securities started coverage on POET Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

POET Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POET Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 522,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,182. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

