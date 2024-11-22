Pollux Coin Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $382,343.43 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97,704.30 or 0.99264288 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,385.14 or 0.98940032 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,799,489 coins and its circulating supply is 40,799,837 coins. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,797,461.557301 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.10332554 USD and is down -8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $722,826.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

